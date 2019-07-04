Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, July 3

Mallrat – ‘Groceries’

Jain – ‘Makeba’

Kormac (feat: Irvine Welsh) – ‘Another Screen’

Billie Eilish – ‘You Should See Me In My Crown’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Heads Will Roll’

Inhaler – ‘My Honest Face’

Craig Walker – ‘Ego Drivel’

Power Of Dreams – ‘Stay’

Liers – ‘Universal Female’

The Black Keys – ‘Lo Hi’

Fangclub – ‘Bullet Head’

Fangclub interview For The Record – 2017)

Fangclub – ‘Psycho’

Fangclub – ‘Hesitations’

Delgres – ‘Can’t Let You Go’

David Kitt, Fehdah, & Kean Kavanagh – ‘Follow The Sound’

Hour 2:

David Kitt – ‘Song From Hope St. (Brooklyn NY)’

Courtney Barnett – ‘David’

Constant Supply – ‘Spiral Headcase’

Arcade Fire – ‘Haiti’

AikJ – ‘One Last Time’

Mango x MathMan – ‘No Surrender FM’

Knockanstocken festival interview

PowPig – ‘I For An Eye’

Whipping Boy – ‘A Natural’

La Luz – ‘California Finally’

Le Galaxie – ‘Day Of The Child’

Gypsies On The Autobahn – ‘Rubicon’

Brian Mooney – ‘The Next New Low’

Villagers – ‘Ada’