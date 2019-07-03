Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, July 2
Justice – ‘Genesis’
Banyah – ‘Nothing Free’
Gorillaz (feat: Grace Jones) – ‘Charger’
Blur – ‘Crazy Beat’
Grimes (feat: Aristophanes) – ‘Scream’
Vernon Jane – ‘Full Grown’
Mermaidens – ‘I Might Disappear’
Warpaint – ‘Love Is To Die’
Gypsies On The Autobahn – ‘Dreamless’
Foals – ‘In Degrees’
Foals interview
Foals – ‘On The Luna’
Foals – ‘Miami’
Body Type – ‘Insomnia’
Midnight Wayne – ‘Someone Like You’
Hour 2:
The Hot Sprockets – ‘Incapable’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Incapable’
Janelle Monae – ‘Stevie’s Dream’
Stevie Wonder – ‘Superstition’
Cinema – ‘Temptation’
I’m Your Vinyl – ‘Erase It’
The Black Keys – ‘Get Yourself Together’
Fangclub – ‘Loner’
Loah & Bantum – ‘Summer Of Love’
The B-52’s – ‘Summer Of Love’
Zapho – ‘Water Me’
Rollerskate Skinny – ‘One Thousand Couples’
Girl Band – ‘Shoulderblades’