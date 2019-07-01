Win a trip to LA with thanks to Universal Pictures Ireland!

All this week on 2FM,

We’ve teamed up with Universal Pictures Ireland, to give YOU the chance to rub shoulders with the stars of the new movie Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

You and a friend could be jetting off to the LA premiere on 13th July!

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Fast & Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.

But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

In cinemas nationwide from 1st August 2019

Tune in to Jennifer Zamperelli all this week from 9am for your chance to win!

Terms & conditions

Dates of travel are 10 th – 15 th July 2019.

– 15 July 2019. Prize has no cash alternative, is non-transferable and non-refundable.

At least one person travelling must be aged 18 or over. If winner is under 18 then his/her guest must be his/her parent or guardian.

Hotel is based on two people sharing one room. The hotel will take a credit card pre-authorisation or cash deposit to cover any incidentals.

Winner and his/her guest must meet movie certification criteria. No one will be admitted without a ticket or after the screening begins.

Winner and his/her guest are solely responsible for all other meals and expenses not specifically set forth herein.

Winner and his/her guest must have and are responsible for valid e-passports (biometric) and visas/permissions if applicable.

Winner and his/her guest must possess a valid ESTA issued via the US Visa Waiver programme: https://esta.cbp.dhs.gov. Only winners/guests with valid visas do not require this.

Except for the one guest permitted to you as part of your prize, you are not allowed to bring any additional family members or guests on the Prize trip. Your guest may not be selected through any further contest, promotion or commercial event. You and your guest must travel on the same itinerary from a Sponsor-selected airport near your home. Once selected, your guest may not be changed without the express consent of Universal, which Universal may grant or withhold in its sole discretion.

Standard RTE Terms & Conditions apply