Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, June 26
The Black Keys – ‘Go’
Santigold (feat: Karen O) – ‘Go!’
Havvk – ‘Shifting Shape’
Ten Walls – ‘Walking With Elephants’
Two Door Cinema Club – ‘Once’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Making Me Money’
Sick Love – ‘Decoy’
Sick Love interview
Sick Love – ‘Soccer Mom’
Little Simz – ‘Boss’
Neneh Cherry – ‘Kong’
Thumper – ‘In My Room’ (Session)
The Strokes – ‘Someday’
Daft Punk (feat: Julian Casablancas) – ‘Instant Crush’
Luunah – ‘Let Me In’
Prince – ‘Manic Monday’
Hour 2:
Host – ‘Crying For Days’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘Sometimes’
Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’
Black Midi – ‘Years Ago’
Thumper – ‘The Loser’ (Session)
Thumper interview
Thumper – ‘Twenty Five’ (Session)
The Raconteurs – ‘Steady As She Goes’
The Raconteurs – ‘What’s Yours Is Mine’
Scally – ‘Guilty’
Cadence Weapon – ‘Sharks’
Cadence Weapon interview (from 2007)
Cadence Weapon – ‘Turning On Your Sign’
Katie Kim – ‘Backdrop Freddie’
Carol Anne McGowan & Richard Bolhuis – ‘Eve’
Ash – ‘Twilight Of The Innocents’