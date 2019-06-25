Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, June 25
M83 – ‘Midnight City’
Grimes – ‘Medieval Warfare’
Djaikovski (feat: David Lyon) – ‘Reminder’
Djaikovski (feat: MC Wasp & Ghetto Priest) – ‘Lion’s Den’
The Prodigy (feat: Kool Keith) – ‘Diesel Power’
Bantum & God Knows (feat: Farah Elle & Ben Bix) – ‘Strongest Thing’
Kitt Philippa – ‘Human’ (Session)
Radiohead – ‘Subterranean Homesick Alien’
Easy Star All-Stars (feat: Horace Andy) – ‘Airbag’
7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’
Cadence Weapon – ‘Oliver Square’
Unloved – ‘Love’
The 5 6 7 8’s – ‘Woo Hoo’
Black Midi – ‘Near DT MI’
The Murder Capital – ‘Green & Blue’
Hour 2:
Jack White – ‘Freedom At 21’
The Raconteurs – ‘Don’t Bother Me’
Future Kings Of Spain – ‘Hanging Around’
Cat Turner – ‘Situation’
Kitt Philippa – ‘You’ (Session)
Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’
Stormzy – ‘Crown’
Kids See Ghosts – ‘Kids See Ghosts’
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’
Sacred Animals – ‘Maya Liminal’
Kitt Philippa – ‘Olive Tree’ (Session)
Jeff Buckley – ‘Hallelujah’
Lush – ‘Sweetness & Light’
Mush – ‘Everyone Loves A Casualty’
Two Door Cinema Club (feat: Open Mike Eagle) – ‘Nice To See You’