Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, June 25

M83 – ‘Midnight City’

Grimes – ‘Medieval Warfare’

Djaikovski (feat: David Lyon) – ‘Reminder’

Djaikovski (feat: MC Wasp & Ghetto Priest) – ‘Lion’s Den’

The Prodigy (feat: Kool Keith) – ‘Diesel Power’

Bantum & God Knows (feat: Farah Elle & Ben Bix) – ‘Strongest Thing’

Kitt Philippa – ‘Human’ (Session)

Radiohead – ‘Subterranean Homesick Alien’

Easy Star All-Stars (feat: Horace Andy) – ‘Airbag’

7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’

Cadence Weapon – ‘Oliver Square’

Unloved – ‘Love’

The 5 6 7 8’s – ‘Woo Hoo’

Black Midi – ‘Near DT MI’

The Murder Capital – ‘Green & Blue’

Hour 2:

Jack White – ‘Freedom At 21’

The Raconteurs – ‘Don’t Bother Me’

Future Kings Of Spain – ‘Hanging Around’

Cat Turner – ‘Situation’

Kitt Philippa – ‘You’ (Session)

Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’

Stormzy – ‘Crown’

Kids See Ghosts – ‘Kids See Ghosts’

Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’

Sacred Animals – ‘Maya Liminal’

Kitt Philippa – ‘Olive Tree’ (Session)

Jeff Buckley – ‘Hallelujah’

Lush – ‘Sweetness & Light’

Mush – ‘Everyone Loves A Casualty’

Two Door Cinema Club (feat: Open Mike Eagle) – ‘Nice To See You’