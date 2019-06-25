Dan’s Playlist – Monday, June 24
C2C – ‘Down The Road’
Mallrat – ‘Groceries’
Luscious Jackson – ‘Naked Eye’
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Sha Sha Sha’
The Golden Horde – ‘100 Boys’
Sick Love – ‘Soccer Mom’
Two Door Cinema Club – ‘Dirty Air’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Cookies’
Sampa The Great – ‘Final Form’
Sampha – ‘(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano’
Hvmmingbyrd – ‘Legacy’
The Orb – ‘Little Fluffy Clouds’
Kid Loco (feat: Katrina Mitchell) – ‘Love Me Sweet’
Bantum & God Knows (feat: Farah Elle & Ben Bix) – ‘Strongest Thing’
Sublime – ‘What I Got’
Hour 2:
Phoenix – ‘Ti Amo’
Cadence Weapon – ‘Holy Smoke’
Hostess – ‘Frustration’
Siouxse & The Banshees – ‘Christine’
Christine & The Queens – ‘Comme Si’
Inhaler – ‘My Honest Face’
The Walls – ‘The Night I Called It A Day’
Luna3 – ‘Fade’
The Raconteurs – ‘Bored & Razed’
The White Stripes – ‘Icky Thump’
Black Midi – ‘Reggae’
Slint – ‘Breadcrumb Trail’
A Great Quiet – ‘Open Spaces’
FKA Twigs – ‘Two Weeks’