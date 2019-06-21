Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, June 20
Skepta – ‘Pure Water’
Glass Animals – ‘Gooey’
Superorganism – ‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’
Host – ‘Crying For Days’
Craig Walker – ‘The Hurt’
The Avener (feat: Phoebe Killdeer) – ‘Fade Out Lines’
Nouvelle Vague – ‘God Save The Queen’
Songhoy Blues – ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go?’
Otherkin – ‘On & On’
The Duke Spirit – ‘Everybody’s Under Your Spell’
Fangclub – ‘Hesitations’
Kate Tempest – ‘Lonely Daze’
Kate Tempest – ‘I Trap You’
Lazy B – ‘Underwear Goes Inside The Pants’
Sampa The Great – ‘Final Form’
Quakers (feat: Guilty Simpson & M.E.D.) – ‘Fitta Happier’
Hour 2:
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip – ‘Get Better’
Damola – ‘WorkFlow’
Saul Williams – ‘Talk To Strangers’
Elma Orkestra & Ryan Vail – ‘Arlene’
Pillow Queens – ‘Favourite’
Glen Hansard – ‘I’ll Be You, Be Me’
Tom Barman interview
dEUS live at Ancienne Belgique:
‘Magic Hour’
‘The Ideal Crash’
‘Instant Street’
Yohuna – ‘Knowing U’
Kevin Herm Connolly – ‘It’s OK (Cos We’re In Love)’
Montauk Hotel – ‘White Billboards’