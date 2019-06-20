Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, June 19
Gorillaz – ‘Clint Eastwood’
Fontaines DC – ‘Sha Sha Sha’
The Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Stand Inside Your Love’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Awoo’
Mallrat – ‘Groceries’
Daithi (feat: Ailbhe Reddy) – ‘Submarines’
Imani Coppola – ‘I’m A Tree’
!!! – ‘Off The Grid’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Monkey In The Meat’
Jane’s Addiction – ‘Been Caught Stealing’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Panther’
Kieran Ring – ‘Ghost’
Mark Pritchard (feat: Thom Yorke) – ‘Beautiful People’
Elma Orkestra & Ryan Vail – ‘Am I Sad’
Thievery Corporation – ‘Lebanese Blonde’
Hour 2:
Bantum & God Knows (feat: from Farah Elle) – ‘Strongest Thing’ (Production from Ben Bix of Meltybrains?)
Hudson Mohawk – ‘Fuse’
Rushes – ‘Desire’
U2 – ‘Desire’
Silverbacks – ‘Pink Tide’
Idles – ‘Mercedes Marxist’
Membranes – ‘Deep In The Forest Where The Memories Linger’
Goldblade – ‘Strictly Hardcore’
Goldfrapp – ‘Strict Machine’
Yohuna – ‘So Free’
The Good, The Bad, & The Queen – ‘Nineteen Seventeen’
dEUS – ‘The Magic Hour’
Kate Tempest – ‘Three Sided Coin’
Portishead – ‘Cowboys’