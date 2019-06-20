Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, June 19

Gorillaz – ‘Clint Eastwood’

Fontaines DC – ‘Sha Sha Sha’

The Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Stand Inside Your Love’

Sofi Tukker – ‘Awoo’

Mallrat – ‘Groceries’

Daithi (feat: Ailbhe Reddy) – ‘Submarines’

Imani Coppola – ‘I’m A Tree’

!!! – ‘Off The Grid’

Jacknife Lee – ‘Monkey In The Meat’

Jane’s Addiction – ‘Been Caught Stealing’

Bitch Falcon – ‘Panther’

Kieran Ring – ‘Ghost’

Mark Pritchard (feat: Thom Yorke) – ‘Beautiful People’

Elma Orkestra & Ryan Vail – ‘Am I Sad’

Thievery Corporation – ‘Lebanese Blonde’

Hour 2:

Bantum & God Knows (feat: from Farah Elle) – ‘Strongest Thing’ (Production from Ben Bix of Meltybrains?)

Hudson Mohawk – ‘Fuse’

Rushes – ‘Desire’

U2 – ‘Desire’

Silverbacks – ‘Pink Tide’

Idles – ‘Mercedes Marxist’

Membranes – ‘Deep In The Forest Where The Memories Linger’

Goldblade – ‘Strictly Hardcore’

Goldfrapp – ‘Strict Machine’

Yohuna – ‘So Free’

The Good, The Bad, & The Queen – ‘Nineteen Seventeen’

dEUS – ‘The Magic Hour’

Kate Tempest – ‘Three Sided Coin’

Portishead – ‘Cowboys’