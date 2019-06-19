Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, June 18
Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’
The Blaze – ‘Runaway’
Justice – ‘Phantom’
Sim Simma Soundsystem (feat: Denise Chaila) – ‘Man Like Me’
Host – ‘Crying For Days’
Doves – ‘Words’
Tony Fitz – ‘Empty’
The Specials – ‘Blam Blam Fever’
Interakalactic – ‘The Foreign Legion’
DAM – ‘Emta Njawzak Yamma’
The Black Keys – ‘Lonely Boy’
The Black Keys – ‘Go’
REWS – ‘Your Tears’
Yohuna – ‘Mirroring’
Tribal Dance – ‘You Can’t Swim’
PJ Harvey – ‘This Is Love’
Hour 2:
Thumper – ‘In My Room’
dEUS – ‘Put The Freaks Up The Front’
The Murder Capital – ‘Green & Blue’
Whipping Boy – ‘Safari’
Fields – ‘Get Worse’ (Session)
Roe – ‘Wasted.Patient.Thinking’
Kate Tempest – ‘Thirsty’
Amiina (feat: Lee Hazelwood) – ‘At The Top Of The World’
Fields – ‘St. Andrews Parish’ (Session)
Elma Orkestra & Ryan Vail – ‘Colours’
Sage Francis – ‘The Best Of Times’
Scary Eire – ‘Strength’
Mango x MathMan – ‘No Surrender FM’