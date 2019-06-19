2FM LIVE PRESENTS CLASSICAL COLLISION

Miley meets Mozart in a thrilling collaboration debuting at Body & Soul Festival this weekend

From the team that brought you Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, and The Story of Hip Hop, comes Classical Collision, a rousing collaboration, featuring concert pianist Máire Carroll, a twenty-four piece orchestral ensemble, and vocals from Karen Cowley (Wyvern Lingo), Erica Cody and Max Zanga (Tebi Rex)

At 5pm on Saturday June 22nd at the Main Stage at Body & Soul in Ballinlough Castle, County Westmeath, RTÉ 2FM presents the world premiere of 2FM Live Classical Collision, with a stomping 45-minute set, mixing classical and contemporary as you have never heard it before.

What sounds will emerge when Billy Eilish’s Bad Guy and Dua Lipa’s IDGAF intertwine with the likes of Debussy’s Suite bergamasque and Mozart’s Piano Sonata- No 11 in A Major? The mismatch of stomping current hits with well-known classical compositions results in a head on collision and rousing musical set, accompanied by live singers. The set, conducted by Kenneth Rice from the Irish Chamber Orchestra, will be brought to a close with a powerful performance of The Cranberries’ Dreams, with vocals from Wyvern Lingo.

Dan Healy, Head of 2FM and Radio Strategy, said: “We are very grateful to Avril Stanley and her team at Body and Soul for giving us the main stage to present something we believe is really very special. The 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth is next year and I sometimes think we forget that he and all the great classical composers were the innovators of their day, the same way Beyonce and U2 are now. So why not showcase great classical music with the amazing music we have now?

“As luck would have it, Máire Carroll, a young Irish concert pianist, made contact which sparked the idea of a 2FM Live Classical Collision. I can’t wait for her open the show with Debussy and crash it on to Lizzo’s Juice and move Chopin in to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish. This won’t be a one-off!”

For acclaimed pianist Máire Carroll, the chance to mash-up Chopin and Miley Cyrus proved too exciting to resist.

“The title, Classical Collision, speaks volumes about what we are trying to do here. You have got your standard piano pieces that everyone is familiar with and that have stood the test of time, and you are putting it alongside pieces that a younger generation would be more familiar with. You are showing the link between the two and showing that actually they do go together.

“All these tunes that are on our setlist just made me so excited. I was thrilled to add in Seven Rings by Ariana Grande, for example, because I just love her. The fact that she samples My Favourite Things from The Sound of Music in the piece, shows she is a contemporary young artist looking to the past to see what she can change and recreate – similar to what we are doing here.”

Also at Body & Soul this weekend, 2FM Rising returns on Friday afternoon, with a line-up of Ireland’s most exciting up and coming acts, including Pillow Queens, Tebi Rex and ROE taking to the Woodlands Stage. At 6pm, Fia Moon will commence proceedings, followed by Rushes and JyellowL. Tebi Rex, ROE, Pillow Queens and Flynn will follow suit, with True Tides bringing Rising to a close from 2.45am on Saturday morning.

The 2FM Rising programme fits perfectly with Body & Soul’s forward-looking music ethos that aims to bring new music pioneers together with legends and cult favourites.

Alan Swan, Director of Music for 2FM, said: “Last year was a magical experience in the forest, getting to see the 2FM Rising acts in such an incredible setting was truly mind-blowing. This year’s line up shows how exciting the Irish music scene is right now.”

Social Media: Keep track of 2FM Classical Collision and 2FM Rising this weekend with the hashtags #2FMCollision and #2FMRising.