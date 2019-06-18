Dan’s Playlist – Monday, June 17
Janelle Monae – ‘Dirty Computer’
C2C – ‘Down The Road’
Beck – ‘Que Onda Guero’ (Islands Remix)
Mallrat – ‘Groceries’
Happyalone – ‘Bodybags’
Delakota – ‘C’mon Cincinnati’
Mark Richard (feat: Brona Keogh) – ‘The Pelican’
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘No One Knows’
The Clockworks – ‘Rumours In The Stockroom’
Sex Pistols – ‘Pretty Vacant’
DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’
Little Simz – ‘Boss’
Yohuna – ‘See Me’
Sinead O’Connor – ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’
Montauk Hotel – ‘White Billboards’
Dinah Brand – ‘Old Track’
Hour 2:
Warpaint – ‘New Song’
Ash – ‘Confessions In The Pool’
Serena Maneesh – ‘Drain Cosmetics’
Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’
Massive Attack – ‘Future Proof’
Kate Tempest – ‘Lessons’
dEUS – ‘Sister Dew’
Jesca Hoop – ‘Cut Connection’
Elma Orkestra & Ryan Vail – ‘Symmetry’
Grandbrothers – ‘Bloodflow’
Passengers – ‘Your Blue Room’
Ordinance Survey – ‘Goya’
Thom Yorke – ‘Susperium’