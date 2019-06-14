Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, June 13
Simian Mobile Disco (feat: Beth Ditto) – ‘Cruel Intentions’
Gossip – ‘Standing In The Way Of Control’
Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
!!! – ‘Off The Grid’
Cowboy X – ‘Gabbi’
SYLK – ‘Am I Alone (After Dark)’
Joy Division – ‘She’s Lost Control’
Garbage live from Berlin:
‘Special’
‘The World Is Not Enough’
’13 x Forever’
Whenyoung – ‘Blow Up The World’
Oasis – ‘Slide Away’
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘Rattling Rose’
Inhaler – ‘My Honest Face’
Hour 2:
Dinosaur Pile-Up – ‘Black Limousine’
The Murder Capital – ‘Green
The Blades – ‘Downmarket’
Kate Tempest – ‘Marshall Law’
Kate Tempest – ‘Brown Eyed Man’
The Divine Comedy – ‘The Synthesiser Service Centre Super Summer Sale’
The Divine Comedy – ‘Absolutely Obsolete’
Vernon Jane – ‘Fragine’
Garbage live from Berlin:
‘I Think I’m Paranoid’
‘Sleep Together’
‘Dumb’
Noise Control – ‘Catch The Race’
Beauty Sleep – ‘Nature Will Eat Me’
Hyper Borea (feat: Julie Elwin) – ‘Rose’