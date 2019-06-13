DERMOT KENNEDY DEBUT ALBUM ‘WITHOUT FEAR’ OUT SEPTEMBER 27TH

+ BRAND NEW TRACK ‘OUTNUMBERED’ RELEASED TOO

Global star on-the-rise DERMOT KENNEDY today releases his incredible new single ‘OUTNUMBERED’, alongside the release date for his debut album‘WITHOUT FEAR’ – due September 27th – and his biggest ever UK and Ireland tour in December. Pre-order the album by 12pm BST on June 18th and receive a unique code that will allow access to a ticket pre-sale for upcoming live dates in the UK & Ireland. Tickets go on general sale viawww.dermotkennedymusic.com on June 21st, with pre-sale starting June 19th. ‘Outnumbered’ is available now via all DSPs LINK.

On ‘Outnumbered’ Dermot said; “Outnumbered is an attempt to comfort anybody who is feeling overwhelmed. A reminder that beauty can be found no matter how dark the night may seem. I hope it can be a source of reassurance to anyone going through hard times. To know that things will get better and that hard times will become a thing of the past.”

The single comes in the wake of a career highlight run of sold out shows around the UK and Europe, including a staggering performance at London’s Brixton Academy and four nights at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre. Last week saw an incredible performance at All Points East festival as well as a show stopping set at Coachella in April as part of a US tour which saw Dermot play to sold out shows to thousands of fans across the country. This weekend, Dermot plays as special guest to Mumford & Sons at their two Malahide Castle concerts in Dublin.

Dermot’s long-awaited debut record ‘Without Fear’, due September 27th, is available to pre-order now via www.dermotkennedy.com and comes ahead of his biggest run of dates yet including his biggest ever headline show at Dublin’s 3Arena on December 22nd.

Dermot recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for his debut US TV performance, quickly followed by an appearance on one of America’s top talk show’s The Ellen Show, wowing both crowds with a performance of powerhouse single ‘Power Over Me’. The track has also reached#1 airplay charts in France, Germany and Belgium and reached Double Platinum in Ireland, Platinum in the Netherlands and Switzerland and Gold in Canada.

With his debut album to be released on September 27th and his biggest ever UK and Ireland tour scheduled for December, 2019 is set to be Kennedy’s year. His global streaming numbers continue to rise (over 600m across all platforms) and with 6m+ monthly listeners on Spotify alone as well as recent praise from the likes of the Evening Standard, British GQ, Complex Magazine and The Independent, all success points to Dermot Kennedy.