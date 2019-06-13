Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, June 12
Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’
Major Lazer (feat: Mr Lexxx & Santigold) – ‘Hold The Line’
Host – ‘Crying For Days’
Caribou – ‘Yeti’
Loah & Bantum – ‘April Brave’
Cake – ‘The Distance’
Sam Fender – ‘Dead Boys’
Joan As Police Woman – ‘Christobel’
Pop Levi – ‘Blue Honey’
BARQ – ‘Sassy Mouth’
Jai Paul – ‘Do You Love Her Now’
Beauty Sleep – ‘Synthetic Debris’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Greatness’
Interference – ‘Vinegar Girl’
Peaches – ‘Downtown’
Hour 2:
Otherkin – ‘On & On’
Marilyn Manson – ‘Beautiful People’
Dinosaur Pile-Up – ‘Professional Freak’
The Claque – ‘Hush’
Noise Control (feat: Shahin Badar) – ‘Take It’
Noise Control & Shahin Badar interview
Noise Control – ‘Steel’
The Prodigy (feat: Shahin Badar) – ‘Smack My Bitch Up’
Kojaque – ‘White Noise’
Yohuna – ‘Dead To Me’
The Divine Comedy – ‘Infernal Machines’
Constant Supply – ‘Treehouse’
Phil Lynott – ‘Sarah’ (version 2)
Phil Lynott – ‘Solo In Soho’