Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, June 11
Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin Remix)
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
Electric Six – ‘Danger High Voltage’
Bouts – ‘Passing Through’
L7 – ‘Pretend We’re Dead’
Dinosaur Pile-Up – ‘Round The Bend’
Foo Fighters – ‘Breakout’
Little Simz – ‘Boss’
Little Dragon – ‘shuffle A Dream’
JyellowL – ‘Tek Time’
Noise Control – ‘Our Life’
The Avener (feat: Phoebe Killdeer) – ‘Fade Out Lines’
Electric Shore – ‘Hurricane’ (Session)
Electric Shore interview
Electric Shore – ‘Temper’ (Session)
U2 – ‘The Electric Co’
Hour 2:
Roisin Murphy – ‘Incapable’
!!! – ‘UR Paranoid’
Jerry Fish – ‘Barefoot & Free’
Black Midi – ‘Talking Heads’
Garbage – ‘Milk’ (Wicked Mix feat: Tricky)
Beauty Sleep – ‘All We See’
North Atlantic Oscillation – ‘Marrow’
Whenyoung – ‘Something Sweet’
Electric Shore – ‘Out Of The Dark’ (Session)
Jeff Buckley – ‘Last Goodbye’
Gwenno – ‘Y Dydd Olaf’
A Lazarus Soul – ‘Silver Vein’
The Divine Comedy – ‘Songs Of Love’
The Divine Comedy – ‘The Life & Soul Of The Party’
C-Level – ‘Up Is Up’
Justice Vs Simian – ‘We Are Your Friends’