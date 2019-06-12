Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, June 11

Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin Remix)

Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’

Electric Six – ‘Danger High Voltage’

Bouts – ‘Passing Through’

L7 – ‘Pretend We’re Dead’

Dinosaur Pile-Up – ‘Round The Bend’

Foo Fighters – ‘Breakout’

Little Simz – ‘Boss’

Little Dragon – ‘shuffle A Dream’

JyellowL – ‘Tek Time’

Noise Control – ‘Our Life’

The Avener (feat: Phoebe Killdeer) – ‘Fade Out Lines’

Electric Shore – ‘Hurricane’ (Session)

Electric Shore interview

Electric Shore – ‘Temper’ (Session)

U2 – ‘The Electric Co’

Hour 2:

Roisin Murphy – ‘Incapable’

!!! – ‘UR Paranoid’

Jerry Fish – ‘Barefoot & Free’

Black Midi – ‘Talking Heads’

Garbage – ‘Milk’ (Wicked Mix feat: Tricky)

Beauty Sleep – ‘All We See’

North Atlantic Oscillation – ‘Marrow’

Whenyoung – ‘Something Sweet’

Electric Shore – ‘Out Of The Dark’ (Session)

Jeff Buckley – ‘Last Goodbye’

Gwenno – ‘Y Dydd Olaf’

A Lazarus Soul – ‘Silver Vein’

The Divine Comedy – ‘Songs Of Love’

The Divine Comedy – ‘The Life & Soul Of The Party’

C-Level – ‘Up Is Up’

Justice Vs Simian – ‘We Are Your Friends’