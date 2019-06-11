2FM & BIMM Institute Dublin announce 2FM/BIMM Diploma in Music & Audio Production Scholarship.

BIMM Institute Dublin and 2FM are delighted to announce the second 2FM/BIMM Institute Dublin Diploma in Music & Audio Production Scholarship

The scholarship will offer one student the opportunity to study on this year long Diploma course free of charge.

The Diploma in Music and Audio Production is a part-time course that will serve as a fundamental introduction to Music and Audio Production, providing students with the core knowledge, technical and creative skills required for a range of creative industries including music production, audio engineering, audio for games, broadcast, post-production, corporate audio, pro-audio sales and audio system installation.

Prospective students can apply for the scholarship by contacting BIMM at info@bimm.ie or via our website at www.bimm.ie for further information. The deadline to apply for the course is 31st July 2019.

The Diploma in Music and Audio Production Scholarship was launched in 2018 with Dubliner Nabil Jamal winning the first award of its kind.

Nabil, a hip-hop artist & songwriter/producer, recently completed his final diploma examinations at BIMM. Throughout his studies Nabil was invited to visit 2fm to observe live recordings in Studio 8, gaining exclusive insight into their recording processes.

Nabil : . ‘2FM is our national broadcaster and is at the forefront of the Irish music scene. Their entire ethos is about championing new Irish talent they believe in. This award gives me the confidence that I can become a part of that and I really hope to repay their generosity by doing just that. Thank you 2FM.’