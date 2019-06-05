Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, June 4
The Prodigy – ‘Spitfire’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
Primal Scream – ‘Kowalski’
Host – ‘Crying For Days’
Inhaler – ‘My Honest Face’
Ghostpoet – ‘Immigrant Boogie’
Nina Hynes & The Husbands – ‘Avalanche’
Saint Sister – ‘Is It Too Early (Kilmainham)’
The Blaze – ‘Queens’
The Burma – ‘Phoney Personality’
Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Dead End Friends’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Panther’
The xx – ‘Islands’ (The Blue Nile Remix)
Gram-Of-Fun – ‘Reservation’
Young Wonder – ‘Pure Shores’
Hour 2:
The Cure – ‘Jumping Someone Else’s Train’
Pip Blom – ‘Bedhead’
The Wormholes – ‘Go Under’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘Sometimes’
Bantum & God Knows (feat: from Farah Elle) – ‘Strongest Thing’ (Production from Ben Bix of Meltybrains?)
Marxman – ‘Sad Affair’ (Bodhran Mix)
Skepta (feat: Lancey Foux) – ‘Animal Instinct’
Kormac (feat: Baijka) – ‘Wake Up’
Arcade Fire – ‘Wake Up’
Montauk Hotel – ‘White Billboards’
The Snuts – ‘All Your Friends’
Paul Thomas Saunders – ‘In High Heels Burn It Down’
Tomorrows – ‘Townland’