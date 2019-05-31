Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, May 30

!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’

Rusangano Family – ‘Soul Food’

Bantum & God Knows (feat: from Farah Elle) – ‘Strongest Thing’ (Production from Ben Bix of Meltybrains?)

The Go! Team – ‘The Power Is On’

The Thrash Blues – ‘Halo’

Primal Scream – ‘Rocks’ (Memphis version)

Primal Scream – ‘Kowaslki’

Vulpynes – ‘2 Cents’

Amyl & The Sniffers – ‘Starfire 500’

Ash – ‘A Life Less Ordinary’

Danny Brown – ‘When It Rain’

Happyalone – ‘Bodybags’

Sim Simma Soundsystem (feat: Chilli Cherry) – ‘Serpent Thing’

Lazy B – ‘Underwear Goes Inside The Pants’

Whenyoung – ‘A Labour Of Love’

Hour 2:

MGMT – ‘Kids’

The Sei – ‘Metroma’

Sinead O’Connor – ‘4th & Vine’

Jonny Dillon – ‘That Go To Sleep Rag’

Ash – ‘Uncle Pat’

Stefan Murphy – ‘Dry Cider’

Idles live from Les Docks:

‘Love Song’

‘White Privilege’

‘Gram Rock’

‘Benzocaine’

The Claque – ‘Hush’

Black Mountain – ‘FD’72’

Eels – ‘Novocaine For The Soul’

Cat Turner – ‘Situation’

RTE Radio 2 Intro – Brendan Balfe – Larry Gogan – The Boomtown Rats