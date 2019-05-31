Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, May 30
!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’
Rusangano Family – ‘Soul Food’
Bantum & God Knows (feat: from Farah Elle) – ‘Strongest Thing’ (Production from Ben Bix of Meltybrains?)
The Go! Team – ‘The Power Is On’
The Thrash Blues – ‘Halo’
Primal Scream – ‘Rocks’ (Memphis version)
Primal Scream – ‘Kowaslki’
Vulpynes – ‘2 Cents’
Amyl & The Sniffers – ‘Starfire 500’
Ash – ‘A Life Less Ordinary’
Danny Brown – ‘When It Rain’
Happyalone – ‘Bodybags’
Sim Simma Soundsystem (feat: Chilli Cherry) – ‘Serpent Thing’
Lazy B – ‘Underwear Goes Inside The Pants’
Whenyoung – ‘A Labour Of Love’
Hour 2:
MGMT – ‘Kids’
The Sei – ‘Metroma’
Sinead O’Connor – ‘4th & Vine’
Jonny Dillon – ‘That Go To Sleep Rag’
Ash – ‘Uncle Pat’
Stefan Murphy – ‘Dry Cider’
Idles live from Les Docks:
‘Love Song’
‘White Privilege’
‘Gram Rock’
‘Benzocaine’
The Claque – ‘Hush’
Black Mountain – ‘FD’72’
Eels – ‘Novocaine For The Soul’
Cat Turner – ‘Situation’
RTE Radio 2 Intro – Brendan Balfe – Larry Gogan – The Boomtown Rats