Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, May 28
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Got To Keep On’
Gorillaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’
Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’
Skepta – ‘Bullet From A Gun’
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Big’
Queen Zee – ‘Boy’
Ben Folds – ‘Rockin The Suburbs’
Bantum & God Knows (feat: from Farah Elle) – ‘Strongest Thing’ (Production from Ben Bix of Meltybrains?)
Yppah (feat: Anomie Belle) – ‘Film Burn’
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
Jonny Dillon – ‘Someone Else’s Blues’
The Stone Roses – ‘Elizabeth My Dear’
The Stone Roses – ‘Begging You’
Super Extra Bonus Party (feat: Sorcha McGrath) – ‘Some Dark Forces’
Hour 2:
Nanu Nanu – ‘Pocket Of Gold’
Prince – ‘Gold’
Whenyoung – ‘Future’
Daithi – ‘Mary Keane’s Intro’
Daithi (feat: Ailbhe Reddy) – ‘Submarines’
MGMT – ‘The Youth’
Tebi Rex – ‘Financial Controller’
Aloe Blacc – ‘I Need A Dollar’
Christine & The Queens – ‘5 Dollars’
Black Mountain – ‘Boogie Lover’
The Datsuns – ‘Stuck Here For Days’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Panther’
Pearl Jam – ‘Given To Fly’
Galants – ‘Stay Light’
The Revenants – ‘Let’s Get Falling Down’