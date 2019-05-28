Dan’s Playlist – Monday, May 27
Phoenix – ‘1901’
The Snuts – ‘All Your Friends’
The Kills – ‘Hook & Line’
The Kills – ‘U.R.A Fever’
Lethal Dialect – ‘Free’
Jamie XX – ‘Sleep Sound’
Sacred Skin – ‘Future Cure’
Stina Nordenstam – ‘Little Star’
Luna3 – ‘Fade’
MGMT – ‘Weekend Wars’
Ebony Bones (feat: The New London Children’s Choir) – ‘What Difference Does It Make’
The Smiths – ‘What Difference Does It Make’
Morrissey – ‘When You Close Your Eyes’
FKA Twigs – ‘Cellophane’
Happyalone – ‘Bodybags’
Hour 2:
Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’
Rob Sonic – ‘Strange Hammer’
Underworld – ‘Bigmouth’
Otherkin – ‘On & On’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘Come In Alone’
Sugar – ‘Changes’
Whenyoung – ‘You’re Grand’
Tinariwen – ‘Cler Achel’
Jiggy – ‘Drowsy Maggie’
Justin Adams – ‘Desert Road’
The Pale – ‘Morning Star Avenue’