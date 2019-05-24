Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, May 23

UNKLE – ‘Eye For An Eye’

SYLK – ‘Am I Alone (After Dark)’

Timo Maas – ‘To Get Down’

Super Extra Bonus Party (feat: Sorcha McGrath) – ‘Some Dark Forces’

Little Simz – ‘Boss’

House Of Pain – ‘Jump Around’

Bitch Falcon – ‘Panther’

The Prodigy (feat: Pop Will Eat Itself) – ‘Their Law’

The Jesus Lizard – ‘Trephination’

Tribal Dance – ‘You Can’t Swim’

The National (feat: Gail Ann Dorsey & Lisa Hannigan) – ‘Hairpin Turns’

Ships – ‘All Will Be’

Hour 2:

The Verve – ‘Bittersweet Symphony’

Electric Shore – ‘Hurricane’

Blood Orange – ‘Best To You’

Stano – ‘Corncrake’

Whenyoung – ‘The Others’

Whenyoung interview

Whenyoung live at Eurosonic:

‘Blank Walls’

‘Labour Of Love’

‘Never Let Go’

The Avener (feat: Phoebe Killdeer) – ‘Fade Out Lines’

Craig Walker – ‘The Hurt’

Kitt Philippa – ‘Human’

In Their Thousands – ‘Money’