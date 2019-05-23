Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, May 22
G-Flip – ‘Killing My Time’
The Roots (feat: Cody ChesnuTT) – ‘The Seed 2.0’
Santigold – ‘You’ll Fins A Way’ (Switch & Sinden Remix)
Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’
Foals – ‘Inhaler’
Fangclub – ‘Hesitations’
Deap Vally – ‘Gonnawanna’
Bon Voyage – ‘Hi Power’
Bon Voyage interview
Bon Voyage – ‘Born Slippy’ (Session – June 2017)
Malcolm Mclaren – ‘Buffalo Gals’
Fold – ‘Teacher’
The Rapture – ‘Get Myself Into It’
Hour 2:
In Their Thousands – ‘Stoned’
Pulp – ‘Do You Remember The First Time?’
Jarvis Cocker – ‘Must I Evolve’
Sick Love – ‘Gun In Your Pocket’
Stano – ‘Changing’
Chromatics – ‘Into The Black’
Ships – ‘None Of It Real’
Ships interview (For The Record)
Ships – ‘Golden Rule’
The National (feat: Gail Ann Dorsey) – ‘Roman Holiday’
The Wild Bunch – ‘Friends & Countrymen’
Nealo (feat: God Knows & INNRSPACE) – ‘Question’
Morrissey – ‘Lady Willpower’