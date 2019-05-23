Catch it if you can – We’ve Cash Prizes to be won this Friday

This summer, Catch, one of Ireland’s favourite chocolate bars is going on tour!

Bringing crispy, creamy deliciousness to all four corners of the country, the tour hits Dublin this Saturday, look out for the Catch VW van at the Dundrum Town Centre for your chance to catch and win yourself some nice prizes. #catchitifyoucan for all the details!

We’re celebrating the Catch tour in our own way here on 2FM with prizes of € 500 in cash to be given away on the station this Friday.

We all remember the famous jingle and TV ad with people catching Catch bars, so to give-away that cash we thought we’ve come up with our very own “Catch it if you can” game.

Make sure you listen in all this Friday for all the details and chances to win.

Competition terms and conditions apply, over 18’s only, and you must answer our call to win.