Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, May 21
St. Vincent – ‘Digital Witness’
Otherkin – ‘Ay Ay’ (Philip Magee Remix)
Otherkin – ‘All That Remains Won’t Be The Same’
IDLES – ‘Mercedes Marxist’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’
7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’
Alabama 3 – ‘Woke Up This Morning’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Rainbows’
The Cure – ‘Lullaby’
Ships – ‘Around The World’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Monkey In The Meat’
Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
An Emotional Fish – ‘Celebrate’
In Their Thousands – ‘Sit & Breathe’
Cathy Davey – ‘The Nameless’
Hour 2:
Inhaler – ‘My Honest Face’
Jesca Hoop – ‘Bed Across The Sea’
Pillow Queens – ‘HowDoILook’
The National (feat: Gail Ann Dorsey) – ‘Hey Rosey’
Ben Lee – ‘Birthday Song’
Tycho (feat: Saint Sinner) – ‘Pink & Blue’
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
Kiyomi – ‘High Ladder’
Chris Cornell – ‘Seasons’
Temple Of The Dog – ‘Hunger Strike’
Echogram – ‘Everytime I Fall’
Stano – ‘Double Dutch’
The xx – ‘Basic Space’ (diskjokke remix)