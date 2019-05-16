Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, May 15
SUPERORGANISM – ‘Everybody Wants To Be Famous’
DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’
The Prodigy – ‘Breathe’
Super Extra Bonus party – ‘Switzerland’
Thom Yorke – ‘Harrowdown Hill’
Kojaque – ‘White Noise’
Little Simz – ‘Boss’
Sleep Thieves – ‘Sea Of Shadows’
Grimes – ‘Genesis’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
AC/DC – ‘Thunderstruck’
Skins F.C. – ‘Flash Photography’
Autamata (feat: Cathy Davey) – ‘Jellyman’
Haelos – ‘Boy Girl’
Haelos – ‘Full Circle’
Hour 2:
The Postal Service – ‘We Will Become Silhouettes’
Francis Lung – ‘2 Real’
Tanjier – ‘Days’
Moby – ‘South Side’
Pillow Queens – ‘HowDoILook’
Stone Temple Pilots – ‘Interstate Lovesong’
Fangclub – ‘Hesitation’
Buck 65 (feat: Marnie Herald) – ‘Paper Airplane’
Buck 65 interview
Buck 65 (feat: Marnie Herald) – ‘Dolores’
The Pale – ‘The Last Warm Day On Earth’
SYLK – ‘Am I Alone (After Dark)’