Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, May 15

SUPERORGANISM – ‘Everybody Wants To Be Famous’

DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’

The Prodigy – ‘Breathe’

Super Extra Bonus party – ‘Switzerland’

Thom Yorke – ‘Harrowdown Hill’

Kojaque – ‘White Noise’

Little Simz – ‘Boss’

Sleep Thieves – ‘Sea Of Shadows’

Grimes – ‘Genesis’

Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’

AC/DC – ‘Thunderstruck’

Skins F.C. – ‘Flash Photography’

Autamata (feat: Cathy Davey) – ‘Jellyman’

Haelos – ‘Boy Girl’

Haelos – ‘Full Circle’

Hour 2:

The Postal Service – ‘We Will Become Silhouettes’

Francis Lung – ‘2 Real’

Tanjier – ‘Days’

Moby – ‘South Side’

Pillow Queens – ‘HowDoILook’

Stone Temple Pilots – ‘Interstate Lovesong’

Fangclub – ‘Hesitation’

Buck 65 (feat: Marnie Herald) – ‘Paper Airplane’

Buck 65 interview

Buck 65 (feat: Marnie Herald) – ‘Dolores’

The Pale – ‘The Last Warm Day On Earth’

SYLK – ‘Am I Alone (After Dark)’