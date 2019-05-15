Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, May 14
Sofi Tukker – ‘Bat Shit’
Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin’ Remix)
Inhaler – ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’
Caribou – ‘Our Love’
The Murder Capital – ‘Green & Blue’
Whipping Boy – ‘Twinkle’
Whenyoung – ‘The Others’
Villagers – ‘The Waves’
Buck 65 (feat: Gord Downey) – ‘Whisper Of The Waves’
A Lazarus Soul – ‘Mercury Hit A High’
Delush (feat: Strange Boy) – ‘It’s Alright’
Marxman – ‘All About Eve’
Doomsquad – ‘Aimless’
Hour 2:
The Flaming Lips – ‘Race For The Prize’
The Flaming Lips – ‘All For The Life Of The City’
Courtney Barnett – ‘Debbie Downer’
Midnight Wayne – ‘Someone Like You’
Noise Control (feat: Shahin Badar) – ‘Take It’
Haelos – ‘Empty Skies’
Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Ode To Sad Disco’
Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Stitch It Up’
Crack Cloud – ‘Swish Swash’
Favourite Sons – ‘Safe For All Seasons’
Jesca Hoop (feat: Lucius) – ‘Shoulder Charge’
Montauk Hotel – ‘White Billboards’
Incubus – ‘Wish You Here’