Dan’s Playlist – Monday, May 13

MGMT – ‘Electric Feel’

Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’

Goldfrapp – ‘Ride A White Horse’

G Flip – ‘Killing My Time’

Sam Fender – ‘Play God’

Mansun – ‘The Chad Who Loved Me’

FKA Twigs – ‘Cellophane’

Booka Brass Band – ‘Trip The Switch’

Rocket From The Crypt – ‘On A Rope’

Girl Band – ‘Lawman’

The Comet Is Coming – ‘Summon The Fire’

Simian Mobile Disco – ‘A Species Out Of Control’

Kobina (feat: Obskur Mond) – ‘Shogani’

Haelos – ‘Empty Skies’

Hour 2:

Bjork – ‘Pagan Poetry’

Alice Lynskey – ‘Souls’

Ghost Estates – ‘Wake Up’

Melts – ‘Echoes’

Alice In Chains – ‘I Stay Away’

Nina Hynes – ‘UFTW’

Nina Hynes – ‘Monoprix’

Mono Band – ‘Brighter Sky’

Kodu (feat: Rumi) – ‘Lost’

Everything Is Recorded (feat: Giggs) – ‘Wet Looking Road’

Keith Hudson – ‘Darkest Night On A Wet Looking Road’

Republic Of Loose – ‘Girl I’m Gonna…’

Uly – ‘Redlight’

Ghost Capsules – ‘Inside’ (The Third Mind Remix)