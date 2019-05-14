Dan’s Playlist – Monday, May 13
MGMT – ‘Electric Feel’
Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’
Goldfrapp – ‘Ride A White Horse’
G Flip – ‘Killing My Time’
Sam Fender – ‘Play God’
Mansun – ‘The Chad Who Loved Me’
FKA Twigs – ‘Cellophane’
Booka Brass Band – ‘Trip The Switch’
Rocket From The Crypt – ‘On A Rope’
Girl Band – ‘Lawman’
The Comet Is Coming – ‘Summon The Fire’
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘A Species Out Of Control’
Kobina (feat: Obskur Mond) – ‘Shogani’
Haelos – ‘Empty Skies’
Hour 2:
Bjork – ‘Pagan Poetry’
Alice Lynskey – ‘Souls’
Ghost Estates – ‘Wake Up’
Melts – ‘Echoes’
Alice In Chains – ‘I Stay Away’
Nina Hynes – ‘UFTW’
Nina Hynes – ‘Monoprix’
Mono Band – ‘Brighter Sky’
Kodu (feat: Rumi) – ‘Lost’
Everything Is Recorded (feat: Giggs) – ‘Wet Looking Road’
Keith Hudson – ‘Darkest Night On A Wet Looking Road’
Republic Of Loose – ‘Girl I’m Gonna…’
Uly – ‘Redlight’
Ghost Capsules – ‘Inside’ (The Third Mind Remix)