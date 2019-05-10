Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, May 9
Saint Sister (feat: Jafaris) – ‘Causing Trouble’ (Kormac Remix)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Hysteric’
Say Sue Me – ‘Old Town’
Fountains Of Wayne – ‘Radiation Vibe’
Conor Thornton – ‘Heat’
Young Fathers – ‘Only God Knows’
God Knows (feat: Awir Leon) – ‘Crown’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
Fangclub – ‘Hesitations’
Metallica – ‘Until It Sleeps’
The Murder Capital – ‘Green & Blue’
The Golden Horde – ‘Have A Scene’
Sick Love – ‘Soccer Mom’
Hour 2:
Rejjie Snow – ‘Pink Beetle’
Vampire Weekend – ‘Bambina’
Orwells 84 – ‘Callin’
The Lovemongers – ‘Battle Of Evermore’
That Petrol Emotion – ‘Big Decision’
JyellowL – ‘Ozone’
Killa Tan – ‘Tree’
Asian Dub Foundation live at the Exit Festival:
‘La Haine’
‘Fortress Europe’
A Lazarus Soul – ‘Silver Vein’
Maverick Sabre (feat: Jorja Smith) – ‘Slow Down’
Wastefellow – ‘Fizzy Lifting Drinks’
Primal Scream – ‘Shine Like Stars’
Andrwe Weatherall – ‘Blue Bullet’