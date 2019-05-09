Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, May 8
Fontaines D.C. – ‘Boys In The Better Land’
Arctic Monkeys – ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
Iggy Pop – ‘Lust For Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)
Hostess – ‘Frustration’
Jacknife Lee – ‘Cookies’
Beauty Sleep – ‘Rainbow Ballroom’
M83 – ‘Midnight City’
U2 – ‘Lemon’ (Perfecto Mix)
Nealo (feat: God Knows & INNRSPACE) – ‘Question’
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘People Will Always Need Coal’
Body Type – ‘Insomnia’
Electric Shore – ‘Hurricane’
Hour 2:
Crystal Fighters – ‘In The Summer’
A Lazarus Soul – ‘Lemon 7s’
The Golden Horde – ‘Friends In Time’
Simon Carmody/The Golden Horde interview
The Golden Horde – ‘Endless Weekend’
The Golden Horde – ‘Friends In Time’ (Original Demo)
Whenyoung – ‘Future’
The Hitchers – ‘Strachan’
Vampire Weekend – ‘Rich Man’
Leo Abrahams (feat: Bingo Gazingo) – ‘2,000 Years From Now’
All Tvvins – ‘I Heard You’
Ships – ‘Nothing But’