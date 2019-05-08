SEAT 2FM RISING STAR JYELLOWL RELEASES NEW SINGLE

LISTEN TO OZONE RIGHT HERE!

Born of Jamaican and Nigerian parents and raised in Ireland, JyellowL has drawn on all three aspects of his background to create a sound and vision that sets him apart on the domestic scene. Currently studying politics at UCD, his subject matter explores the social and global problems that intrigue and disturb him – from topics such as racism (‘Cold In The Summer’) to the lessons taught him by his Jamaican grandmother on how to be himself in a world that wants to force you down one particular path.