SEAT 2FM RISING STAR JYELLOWL RELEASES NEW SINGLE
Born of Jamaican and Nigerian parents and raised in Ireland, JyellowL has drawn on all three aspects of his background to create a sound and vision that sets him apart on the domestic scene. Currently studying politics at UCD, his subject matter explores the social and global problems that intrigue and disturb him – from topics such as racism (‘Cold In The Summer’) to the lessons taught him by his Jamaican grandmother on how to be himself in a world that wants to force you down one particular path.