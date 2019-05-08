Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, May 7
Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’
Queen Zee – ‘Boy’
The Beatles – ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’
Cast – ‘Fine Time’
Loah & Bantum – ‘April Brave’
Moby – ‘Porcelain’
Cinema – ‘Temptation’
Aphex Twin – ‘Windowlicker’
Proper Micro NV – ‘All The Time Proactively Looking’
Interpol – ‘Narc’
Black Midi – ‘Talking Heads’
Talking Heads – ‘Once In A Lifetime’
Broadway Project – ‘Deep State Theme Music’
Body Type – ‘Sad Wax’
Hour 2:
Ben Lee – ‘Sandpaperback’
Vampire Weekend – ‘A Punk’
Vampire Weekend – ‘Big Blue’
Inhaler – ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’
The Golden Horde – ‘Rorschach’
Fontaines DC – ‘Dublin City Sky’
A Lazarus Soul – ‘Ghettoblaster’
Montauk Hotel – ‘White Billboards’
Snail Mail – ‘Pristine’
Maria Somerville – ‘Dreaming’
Jeff Buckley – ‘Dream Brother’
Cat Dowling – ‘The Rules’
Mark Mulcahy – ‘Taking Baby Steps’
Overhead, The Albatross – ‘HBG’