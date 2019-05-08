Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, May 7

Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’

Queen Zee – ‘Boy’

The Beatles – ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’

Cast – ‘Fine Time’

Loah & Bantum – ‘April Brave’

Moby – ‘Porcelain’

Cinema – ‘Temptation’

Aphex Twin – ‘Windowlicker’

Proper Micro NV – ‘All The Time Proactively Looking’

Interpol – ‘Narc’

Black Midi – ‘Talking Heads’

Talking Heads – ‘Once In A Lifetime’

Broadway Project – ‘Deep State Theme Music’

Body Type – ‘Sad Wax’

Hour 2:

Ben Lee – ‘Sandpaperback’

Vampire Weekend – ‘A Punk’

Vampire Weekend – ‘Big Blue’

Inhaler – ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’

The Golden Horde – ‘Rorschach’

Fontaines DC – ‘Dublin City Sky’

A Lazarus Soul – ‘Ghettoblaster’

Montauk Hotel – ‘White Billboards’

Snail Mail – ‘Pristine’

Maria Somerville – ‘Dreaming’

Jeff Buckley – ‘Dream Brother’

Cat Dowling – ‘The Rules’

Mark Mulcahy – ‘Taking Baby Steps’

Overhead, The Albatross – ‘HBG’