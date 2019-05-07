Win a 3-night 4-star adventure in Monte Carlo for you and a friend!
2FM, in association with Universal Pictures Ireland, are celebrating the upcoming release of new movie The Hustle, in cinemas from May 10th.
Starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, the movie tells the story of 2 female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.
Check out the official trailer, and don’t miss the movie in cinemas nationwide from 10th May, for the ultimate feel-good comedy!
To celebrate, we have a fantastic prize up for grabs this week. You and a friend could be jetting off to Monte Carlo, for a 3-night 4-star adventure!
Test your teamwork, at one of the world’s most famous casinos. Check out Monaco’s legendary Cafe de Paris, wander the old town, or shop at The Metropole – with over 80 top boutiques. Whatever your budget, you’ll have an unforgettable trip!
For your chance to bag the holiday prize, tune into 2FM’s Breakfast Republic this week, for your chance to enter and win!
COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
- Dates of travel are weekends, from 12th September until 17th December 2019 and 9th January until 2nd June 2020, excluding Irish and French national holidays. These travel periods cannot be amended or extended. Winner will forfeit the holiday prize if they fail to travel before 29th May 2020. Travel is subject to advanced booking and availability. Not all dates may be catered for. No changes will be permitted once tickets are booked and issued.
- Prize is subject to availability, no cash alternative, is non-transferable and non-refundable.
- Both winner and guest must be aged 18 or over.
- Hotels are based on two people sharing one room. The hotels will take a credit card pre-authorisation or cash deposit to cover any incidentals.
- Winner and his/her guest are solely responsible for all other meals and expenses not specifically set forth herein.
- The Monte Carlo Casino has a strict evening dress code. Shorts, t-shirts and sweatshirts are prohibited. Photographic ID will be required. The minimum age is 18. Access at the discretion of the patron.
- Winner and his/her guest are responsible for and must have valid e-passports (biometric) and applicable visas/permissions.
- Except for the one guest permitted to you as part of your prize, you are not allowed to bring any additional family members or guests on the prize trip. Your guest may not be selected through any further contest, promotion or commercial event. You and your guest must travel on the same itinerary from a sponsor-selected airport near your home. Once selected, your guest may not be changed without the express consent of Universal, which Universal may grant or withhold in its sole discretion.
- RTÉ standard competition terms and conditions also apply, see rte.ie/about/competitions