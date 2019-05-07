Win a 3-night 4-star adventure in Monte Carlo for you and a friend!

2FM, in association with Universal Pictures Ireland, are celebrating the upcoming release of new movie The Hustle, in cinemas from May 10th.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, the movie tells the story of 2 female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.

Check out the official trailer, and don’t miss the movie in cinemas nationwide from 10th May, for the ultimate feel-good comedy!

To celebrate, we have a fantastic prize up for grabs this week. You and a friend could be jetting off to Monte Carlo, for a 3-night 4-star adventure!

Test your teamwork, at one of the world’s most famous casinos. Check out Monaco’s legendary Cafe de Paris, wander the old town, or shop at The Metropole – with over 80 top boutiques. Whatever your budget, you’ll have an unforgettable trip!

For your chance to bag the holiday prize, tune into 2FM’s Breakfast Republic this week, for your chance to enter and win!

