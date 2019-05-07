Dan’s Playlist – Monday, May 6
Phoenix – ‘1901’
Phoenix – ‘Ti Amo’
Justice – ‘Genesis’
Lux Alma – ‘The Fly’
U2 – ‘The Fly’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Flexin’
Billie Eilish – ‘You Should See Me In A Crown’
RJD2 – ‘Since We Last Spoke’
Fangclub – ‘Hesitations’
The Golden Horde – ‘100 Boys’
Queen Zee – ‘Boy’
The Blaze – ‘Queens’
Suli (feat: T Dot) – ‘Misery’
Little Simz – ‘Sherbet Sunset’
Hour 2:
Everlast – ‘Ends’
Somebody’s Child – ‘Toes’
Pillow Queens – ‘Rats’
The Tycho Brahe – ‘Listless’
King Of Woolworths – ‘Kentish Town’
Portishead – ‘Sour Times’
Monophona – ‘Boy’
A Lazarus Soul – ‘No Hope Road’
Whipping Boy – ‘When We Were Young’ (Philo version)
Ferals – ‘Two SeventyOne’
And So I Watch You From Afar – ‘The Voiceless’
Soak – ‘I Was Blue, Technicolour Too’
Michael Mcauliffe – ‘Beauty Queen’