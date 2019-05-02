Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, May 1
Skepta – ‘Pure Water’
Republic Of Loose – ‘Break’
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Gravity Drops’
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Song To The Siren’
Djaikovski (feat: David Lion) – ‘Reminder’
Little Simz – ‘Boss’
Loah & Bantum – ‘April Brave’
Moby – ‘Honey’
Cinema – ‘Temptation’
Vernon Jane – ‘Fragile’
Rage Against The Machine – ‘Know Your Enemy’
Thumper – ‘In MY Room’
The Cranberries – ‘Got It’
Dea Matrona – ‘Car Boot Sale’
Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Harborview Hospital’
Hour 2:
Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Stitch It Up’
Soak – ‘I Was Blue, Technicolour Too’
Porno For Pyros – ‘Pets’
Zaska (feat: BARQ) – ‘My Body’
FKA Twigs – ‘Cellophane’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’
Nirvana – ‘Something In The Way’
Just Mustard – ‘Tainted’
Just Mustard interview
Just Mustard – ‘Feeded’
(sic) – ‘Eyeball Kicks’
Inhaler – ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’
Lion – ‘Second Hand’
KnowHow – ‘Real Love’
Jain – ‘Makeba’
Le Cliche – ‘In It For Yourself’