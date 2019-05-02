Dan’s (Cork) Playlist – Thursday, May 2:
The Frank & Walters – ‘After All’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
Otherkin – ‘All That Remains, Won’t Be The Same’
KEYS – ‘Black & White’
The Black Keys – ‘Howlin’ For You’
Touts – ‘Can’t Blame Me’
Phil Taggart interview
Soak – ‘Fall Asleep, Backseat’
Beck – ‘Blue Moon’
Kitt Phillipoa – ‘Human’
Beck – ‘Blue Moon’
Kitt Philippa – ‘Human’
JyellowL – ‘Medusa’
Thumper – ‘In My Room’
Hour 2:
Sultans Of Ping F.C. – ‘Where’s Me Jumper?’
Sultans Cork Rock
The Slut Club – ‘Cool’
False Heads – ‘Slease’
The Cure – ‘Fascination Street’
Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’
Happyalone interview
Happyalone – ‘Bodybags’
Stealing Sheep – ‘Big Wows’
Lion live at the Eurosonic festival:
‘Fiction’
‘Self Control’
‘Oh No’
The Cranberries – ‘Crazy Heart’
FreezerRoom – ‘I’m Not Waiting’
The Stone Roses – ‘One Love’