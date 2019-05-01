Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, April 30

Jungle – ‘Happy Man’

SYLK – ‘Am I Alone (After Dark)?’

Depeche Mode – ‘Walking In MY Shoes’

Kojaque – ‘Wificode’

Jain – ‘Alright’

Doves – ‘Caught By The River’

Soak – ‘Maybe’

BETA-MAX (feat: MayKay) – ‘Pleased To Meet You’

Rolling Stones – ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ (Neptunes Mix)

Fontaines DC – ‘The Lotts’

The Specials – ’10 Commandments’

Interskalactic – ‘The Foreign Legion’

Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip – ‘Thou Shalt Always Kill’

Mango x MathMan – ‘No Surrender FM’

Hour 2:

Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Give Him A Ball (And A Yard Of Grass)’

Skins F.C. – ‘Flash Photography’

The Claque – ‘Stray’

Chromatics – ‘Into The Black’

7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’

The Japanese Popstars (feat: Jon Spencer) – ‘Destroy’

Le Cliche – ‘Homage To Max5’

Slint – ‘Breadcrumb Trail’

The Wormholes – ’12 AM’

Just Mustard – ‘Boo’

The Divine Comedy – ‘Queue Jumper’

Paddy Hanna – ‘All I Can Say Is I Love You’

The Cranberries – ‘A Place I Know’

Gaz Coombes – ‘Buffalo’

Stano – ‘Chapelizard’