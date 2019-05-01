Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, April 30
Jungle – ‘Happy Man’
SYLK – ‘Am I Alone (After Dark)?’
Depeche Mode – ‘Walking In MY Shoes’
Kojaque – ‘Wificode’
Jain – ‘Alright’
Doves – ‘Caught By The River’
Soak – ‘Maybe’
BETA-MAX (feat: MayKay) – ‘Pleased To Meet You’
Rolling Stones – ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ (Neptunes Mix)
Fontaines DC – ‘The Lotts’
The Specials – ’10 Commandments’
Interskalactic – ‘The Foreign Legion’
Dan Le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip – ‘Thou Shalt Always Kill’
Mango x MathMan – ‘No Surrender FM’
Hour 2:
Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Give Him A Ball (And A Yard Of Grass)’
Skins F.C. – ‘Flash Photography’
The Claque – ‘Stray’
Chromatics – ‘Into The Black’
7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’
The Japanese Popstars (feat: Jon Spencer) – ‘Destroy’
Le Cliche – ‘Homage To Max5’
Slint – ‘Breadcrumb Trail’
The Wormholes – ’12 AM’
Just Mustard – ‘Boo’
The Divine Comedy – ‘Queue Jumper’
Paddy Hanna – ‘All I Can Say Is I Love You’
The Cranberries – ‘A Place I Know’
Gaz Coombes – ‘Buffalo’
Stano – ‘Chapelizard’