Dan’s Playlist – Monday, April 29
Daft Punk – ‘Da Funk’
Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’
The Rapture – ‘House Of Jealous Lovers’
BARQ – ‘Sassy Mouth’
Santigold – ‘Big Mouth’
RJD2 – ‘Exotic Talk’
N.W.A. – ‘Express Yourself’
Them There – ‘A Better Man’ (The Avener Rework)
The Very Best – ‘Makes A King’
David Holmes – ‘feat: Bobby Gillespie) – ‘Sick City’
Montauk Hotel – ‘Wjite Billboard’
The Sundays – ‘Skin & Bones’
Soak – ‘Scrapyard’
Melissa Auf Der Maur – ‘Followed The Waves’
Hour 2:
Hole – ‘Celebrity Skin’
Tribal Dance – ‘You Can’t Swim’
Vulpynes – ‘2 Cents’
Ash – ‘It’s A Trap’
Ash – ‘Let It Flow’
Just Mustard – ‘Curtains’
The Cranberries – ‘In The End’
Blur – ‘To The End’ (French version)
Rusangano Family – ‘Losing My French’
God Knows (feat: Awir Leon) – ‘Crown’
Fortune West – ‘How Did We Get Here?
Le Cliche – ‘Secession 20171027’
Will De Burca – ‘Dance In The Sun’
Bicep – ‘Rain’