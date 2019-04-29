Win an exclusive The Secret Life of Pets 2 movie poster, featuring your pet!

2FM, in association with Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures Ireland, are celebrating the upcoming release of new movie The Secret Life of Pets 2, in cinemas from May 24

We’re searching for one extra-special furry, scaly, feathered or fishy friend,

to be transformed into the STAR of an exclusively designed The Secret Life of Pets 2 movie poster!

A top animator will be commissioned to create this money-can’t-buy prize, starring your pet!

If you think your pet has what it takes, upload your best PET SELFIE to Instagram now, using the hashtag #PETS2FM

You must have your Instagram Account set to PUBLIC ACCESS for us to find your entry, so be sure to double check that!

We’ll pick our favourite, who will then be transformed into a Secret Life of Pets 2 poster pin-up!

Get uploading your best pet selfies now, for your chance to win!

And check out The Secret Life of Pets 2 official movie trailer for a taste of what’s to come!

COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

Universal Pictures Ireland (the ‘Prize Supplier’) will provide [RTÉ 2FM] ,(the ‘Promoter’) with the below listed prize(s) subject to the following terms and conditions:

Prize Description:

An exclusive The Secret Life of Pets 2 poster, featuring the competition winner’s pet (by way of artistic interpretation, no further correspondence will be entered into in this regard).

In order for the Prize Supplier to provide the Prize, the winner must supply the following to the Promoter within 28 days of winning (otherwise the prize will be deemed forfeited)

4 hi resolution and clear digital photographs of the winner’s pet (samples will be provided by way of guidance) The name of the winning pet The gender of the winning pet