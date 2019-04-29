Win an exclusive The Secret Life of Pets 2 movie poster, featuring your pet!
2FM, in association with Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures Ireland, are celebrating the upcoming release of new movie The Secret Life of Pets 2, in cinemas from May 24
We’re searching for one extra-special furry, scaly, feathered or fishy friend,
to be transformed into the STAR of an exclusively designed The Secret Life of Pets 2 movie poster!
A top animator will be commissioned to create this money-can’t-buy prize, starring your pet!
If you think your pet has what it takes, upload your best PET SELFIE to Instagram now, using the hashtag #PETS2FM
You must have your Instagram Account set to PUBLIC ACCESS for us to find your entry, so be sure to double check that!
We’ll pick our favourite, who will then be transformed into a Secret Life of Pets 2 poster pin-up!
Get uploading your best pet selfies now, for your chance to win!
And check out The Secret Life of Pets 2 official movie trailer for a taste of what’s to come!
COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
Universal Pictures Ireland (the ‘Prize Supplier’) will provide [RTÉ 2FM] ,(the ‘Promoter’) with the below listed prize(s) subject to the following terms and conditions:
Prize Description:
An exclusive The Secret Life of Pets 2 poster, featuring the competition winner’s pet (by way of artistic interpretation, no further correspondence will be entered into in this regard).
In order for the Prize Supplier to provide the Prize, the winner must supply the following to the Promoter within 28 days of winning (otherwise the prize will be deemed forfeited)
- 4 hi resolution and clear digital photographs of the winner’s pet (samples will be provided by way of guidance)
- The name of the winning pet
- The gender of the winning pet
- The Prize will be delivered to the Promoter within 4 weeks from the date in which the Prize Supplier receives the Winners photos, name and gender of the pet. The Promoter will choose what format(s) they deliver to the Winner (framed/physical/digital etc.). The Promoter will deliver the finished prize to the winner within a further 28 days of receipt of the prize from the Prize Supplier.
- The prize is subject to availability.
- The Prize Supplier reserves the right to substitute the prize with a prize of equivalent value.
- Anything not specified in these terms and conditions as being included in the Prize is excluded.
- No cash/other alternative will be offered in lieu of stated prize.
- Prizes are non-transferable, non-changeable and non-refundable.
- Winner(s) cannot change, vary, substitute or exchange the Prize.
- This competition will open for entries from midnight on 28/04/19, and will close at midday on 07/05/19.
- Winner details will posted on 2fm.ie and may also be announced on RTE 2FM Radio.
- By participating, the winner agrees to have the posted entry image further used and promoted by the Prize Supplier and/or the Promoter at their discretion, without any additional compensation.
- Participants must ensure that they have obtained all relevant permissions where applicable, ahead of posting an entry image. The Prize Supplier and/or Promoter accept no responsibility in this regard.
- Participants must ensure their Instagram Account is set to Public Access in order for the Promoter to locate and include their entry. The Prize Supplier and/or Promoter accept no responsibility where the participant fails to make their entry accessible to view, nor any consequences thereafter as a result of setting their Instagram Account to Public Access.
- RTÉ standard competition terms and conditions also apply, see rte.ie/about/competitions