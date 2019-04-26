Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, April 25
Sofi Tukker – ‘Drinkee’
Sam Fender – ‘Play God’
PJ Harvey – ‘Shame’
Tribal Dance – ‘You Can’t Swim’
Danger Mouse (feat: Run The Jewels & Big Boi) – ‘Chase Me’
Cadence Weapon – ‘Oliver Square’
God Knows (feat: Awir Leon) – ‘Crown’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘Sometimes’
All Tvvins (feat: Sorcha Richardson) – ‘No One Is Any Fun’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘4AM’
Moloko – ‘Fun For Me’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Lip Service’
And So I Watch You From Afar – ‘A Little Bit Of Solidarity Goes A Long Way’
The Murder Capital – ‘Green & Blue’
Hour 2:
The Charlatans – ‘The Only One I Know’
Le Boom x AE Mak – ‘Dancing Bug’
Sylvan Esso – ‘Just Dancing’
Fia Moon – ‘Settle Down’
Passengers – ‘Your Blue Room’
Soak – ‘Déjà Vu’
Revelino – ‘I Feel So Tired’
Anna Calivi live at the Antigel festival
‘Suzanne & I’
‘As a Man’
‘I’ll Be Your Man’
Felonies – ‘You’re So Dark’
Soundgarden – ‘Spoonman’
Djaikovski (feat: MC Wasp & Ghetto Priest) – ‘Lion’s Den’
Nealo (feat: Molly Sterling) – ‘Just My Luck’
Beauty Sleep – ‘Nature Will Eat Me’
My Vitriol – ‘Always Your Way’ (Acoustic)