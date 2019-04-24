Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, April 23
Grimes – ‘Medieval Warfare’
The Chemical Brothers – ‘The Universe Sent Me’
Braxton – ‘Kowloon’
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
Bokito – ‘Colleen Bawn’
The Young Offenders – ‘That’s Why We Lose Control’ (Stadium Stomp version)
Stella Donnelly – ‘Old Man’
Elastica – ‘Connection’
Touts – ‘Can’t Blame Me’
Lux Alma – ‘The Visit’
Asian Dub Foundation (feat: Sinead O’Connor) – ‘1000 Mirrors’
Donal Quinn – ‘Do You Like Spicy Food?’
Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Higher Ground’
Chicks – ‘Rocca Rocka’
Tieranniesaur – ‘Here Be Monsters’
Hour 2:
FKA Twigs – ‘Two Weeks’
Moby – ‘Run On’
Daithi (feat: Sinead White) – ‘Orange’
Wastefellow – ‘Fizzy Lifting Drinks’
The Raconteurs – ‘Now That You’re Gone’
Jape – ‘Floating’
Inhaler – ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’
Marquis Drive – ‘Shine On’
The Cardigans – ‘Rise & Shine’
Will De Burca – ‘Dance In The Sun’
Shahin Badar – ‘Jaag’
Jiggy – ‘Music For A Found Harmonium’
Glen Hansard – ‘Race To The Bottom’