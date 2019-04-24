Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, April 23

Grimes – ‘Medieval Warfare’

The Chemical Brothers – ‘The Universe Sent Me’

Braxton – ‘Kowloon’

Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’

Bokito – ‘Colleen Bawn’

The Young Offenders – ‘That’s Why We Lose Control’ (Stadium Stomp version)

Stella Donnelly – ‘Old Man’

Elastica – ‘Connection’

Touts – ‘Can’t Blame Me’

Lux Alma – ‘The Visit’

Asian Dub Foundation (feat: Sinead O’Connor) – ‘1000 Mirrors’

Donal Quinn – ‘Do You Like Spicy Food?’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Higher Ground’

Chicks – ‘Rocca Rocka’

Tieranniesaur – ‘Here Be Monsters’

Hour 2:

FKA Twigs – ‘Two Weeks’

Moby – ‘Run On’

Daithi (feat: Sinead White) – ‘Orange’

Wastefellow – ‘Fizzy Lifting Drinks’

The Raconteurs – ‘Now That You’re Gone’

Jape – ‘Floating’

Inhaler – ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’

Marquis Drive – ‘Shine On’

The Cardigans – ‘Rise & Shine’

Will De Burca – ‘Dance In The Sun’

Shahin Badar – ‘Jaag’

Jiggy – ‘Music For A Found Harmonium’

Glen Hansard – ‘Race To The Bottom’