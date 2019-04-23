Dan’s Playlist – Monday, April 22
Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’ (Mura Masa Remix)
Little Simz – ‘Boss’
Cypress Hill – ‘Insane In The Brain’
Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’
Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin’ Remix)
Pete Pamf – ‘Tripping In The Meadow’
Curve – ‘Doppleganger’
All Tvvins – ‘Just To Exist’
Smoothboi Ezra – ‘Seventeen’
The Avener (feat: Phoebe Killdeer) – ‘Fade Out Lines’
Them There – ‘A Better Man’ (The Avener Rework)
Power Of Dreams – ‘Does It Matter?’
Fontaines DC – ‘Television Screen’
The Radiators From Space – ‘Television Screen’
Skins F.C. – ‘Flash Photography’
Monster Magnet – ‘Powertrip’
Hour 2:
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
Blur – ‘The Universal’
Hot Chip – ‘Wrestlers’
Raf Rundell – ‘Ric Flair’
Revelino – ‘She’s Got The Face’
Kurt Vile – ‘Loading Zones’
Soak – ‘De Ja Vu’
Soak – ‘Blud’ (Remix)
Grouse – ‘None The Wiser’
Kodu – ‘Mosaic’
Anna Calvi – ‘Rider To The Sea’
Villagers – ‘Sweet Saviour’
Michael Andrew & Gary Jules – ‘Mad World’
Uppbeat – ‘Paper’
Lethal Dialect x JackKnifeJ – ‘School Dayz Are Over’