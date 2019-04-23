Dan’s Playlist – Monday, April 22

Bonzai – ‘I Feel Alright’ (Mura Masa Remix)

Little Simz – ‘Boss’

Cypress Hill – ‘Insane In The Brain’

Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’

Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin’ Remix)

Pete Pamf – ‘Tripping In The Meadow’

Curve – ‘Doppleganger’

All Tvvins – ‘Just To Exist’

Smoothboi Ezra – ‘Seventeen’

The Avener (feat: Phoebe Killdeer) – ‘Fade Out Lines’

Them There – ‘A Better Man’ (The Avener Rework)

Power Of Dreams – ‘Does It Matter?’

Fontaines DC – ‘Television Screen’

The Radiators From Space – ‘Television Screen’

Skins F.C. – ‘Flash Photography’

Monster Magnet – ‘Powertrip’

Hour 2:

Liers – ‘Universal Female’

Blur – ‘The Universal’

Hot Chip – ‘Wrestlers’

Raf Rundell – ‘Ric Flair’

Revelino – ‘She’s Got The Face’

Kurt Vile – ‘Loading Zones’

Soak – ‘De Ja Vu’

Soak – ‘Blud’ (Remix)

Grouse – ‘None The Wiser’

Kodu – ‘Mosaic’

Anna Calvi – ‘Rider To The Sea’

Villagers – ‘Sweet Saviour’

Michael Andrew & Gary Jules – ‘Mad World’

Uppbeat – ‘Paper’

Lethal Dialect x JackKnifeJ – ‘School Dayz Are Over’