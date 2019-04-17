2FM RISING in association with SEAT is coming to MUSIC CORK!

2FM RISING is going on tour!

In association with SEAT, 2FM RISING is coming to Music Cork for the Opening Night Showcase in Cyprus Avenue on Wednesday the 1st of May!

The deadly line-up will see performances from Mango x MathMan, Pillow Queens, FLYNN , JyellowL as well as our Tracy Clifford broadcasting live throughout the day and finishing off the night with a whopper DJ set!

This is a FREE event so head to musiccork.com for tickets NOW!