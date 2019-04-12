PICTURE THIS TO HEADLINE 2FM XMAS BALL IN AID OF ISPCC

3ARENA – SATURDAY 21ST DECEMBER 2019

TICKETS €39.50 ON SALE THIS THURSDAY 18TH APRIL AT 9AM VIA TICKETMASTER

PICTURE THIS

RTÉ CONCERT ORCHESTRA

AND MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

2FM and MCD are delighted to announce the return of The 2FM Xmas Ball in aid of The ISPCC, which will take place at 3Arena on Saturday December 21st 2019.

Following the success of last year’s event, which raised almost €500,000 RTÉ 2FM and MCD have come together again to host the biggest Xmas Ball yet in aid of ISPCC. Picture This will headline on the night along with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and many more to be announced. The 2FM Xmas Ball will be hosted by various 2FM presenters.

You can celebrate Christmas with Ireland's top music acts at the 2FM Xmas Ball in aid of The ISPCC

Caroline Downey, President of The ISPCC and producer of the 2FM Xmas Ball, said: – The ISPCC is extremely grateful to 2FM, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, 3Arena and in particular Picture This and the other artists who will be taking part in the Xmas ball to raise over half a million euro to provide support for vulnerable children in Ireland who need our services. We Will Never Give Up On A Child. Ever.

Head of RTÉ 2FM and Radio Strategy, Dan Healy, said – “2FM is delighted to once again partner with the ISPCC for the fifth consecutive year. To date this annual concert has raised over €2 million for this wonderful charity, As ever the line-up is raise the roof quality. It really feels like we are in the golden age of Irish music and what a night we will all have with headliners Picture This who have just finished up 5 sold out night in the 3Arena two weeks ago. We look forward to announcing more exciting acts over the coming months for what promises to be an incredible night “

All parties involved with the 2FM Xmas Ball are providing their services free of charge on the night including artists, organizers and 3Arena. The complete funding of the concert goes towards the financial support and aid of the 24-hour phone-line and the ISPCC services dedicated to helping children.

ABOUT THE ISPCC

The ISPCC is Ireland’s national child protection charity. Its mission is to make the protection of children everyone’s priority. The ISPCC provides a range of services directly to children and families and advocates for change to enhance the lives of children in Ireland. The core aim of all of the ISPCC’s services is to build psychological resilience among young people.

Services provided by the ISPCC include Childline, Ireland’s 24-hour active listening service for children and young people. Childline answers over 310,000 contacts from children and young people across Ireland each year. The volume of contacts to Childline indicates that many children and young people in Ireland seek a listening ear and Childline is there when they may they feel as though there is nowhere else they can turn. Childline is unique in its availability, accessibility and affordability to children. It can be accessed from anywhere in Ireland and is a free service for children and young people aged up to 18. Childline is there for children through whichever means they feel most comfortable with making contact – by phone, text or online chat.

The ISPCC, through its services, helps children cope with issues that affect them such as isolation and loneliness, bullying, mental health difficulties, online safety, drug and alcohol misuse, trauma, violence and abuse. Almost 80 per cent of the funding required to provide these services comes from the generosity of the Irish public, individual or corporate donations. The ISPCC also depends on the commitment of its volunteers who give their time to listen to, and mentor, children across Ireland, and provide an invaluable support to a generation of children. In 2018, these volunteers provided almost 45,000 hours of service to children. Without these incredible people, who give their time voluntarily, the ISPCC could not maintain the level of services it provides.