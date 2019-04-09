Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, April 9
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’
Santigold (feat: Karen O) – ‘Go!’
Otherkin – ‘All That Remains Won’t Be The Same’
Ghostpoet – ‘Immigrant Boogie’
Roe – ‘Down Days’
Vernon Jane – ‘Full Grown’ (Session)
Vernon Jane interview
Vernon Jane – ‘Over’ (Session)
Primal Scream – ‘Elimination Blues’
Rozi Plain – ‘The Gap’
Fontaines DC – ‘Liberty Belle’
Golden Horde – ‘Endless Weekend’
Hour 2:
Tame Impala – ‘Patience’
Tame Impala – ‘It Isn’t Meant To Be’
PowPig – ‘I For An Eye’
Catchers – ‘Shifting’
Larry Gus – ‘The Sun Describes’
Moby – ‘Southside’
Moby (feat: Cold Specks) – ‘A Case For Shame’
Prins Thomas – ‘Feel The Love’
Vernon Jane – ‘F*ck Her’ (Session)
Alice In Chains – ‘Grind’
Oranges – ‘The Way You Look’
All Tvvins (feat: Sorcha Richardson) – ‘No One Is Any Fun’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘Do You Still’ (Rauschhaus Remix)