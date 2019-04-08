KHALID IS COMING TO DUBLIN!

Dublin’s 3Arena 24 September 2019

International multi platinum-selling artist Khalid has today announced Dublin & Belfast dates as part of his headline ‘Khalid Free Spirit World Tour’. The news follows the release of his highly anticipated new album ‘Free Spirit’, which is out now via Columbia Records and Right Hand Music Group.

The five time Grammy Award nominee is set to kick start his European tour in Germany on 9 September and will take to stage in Dublin at 3Arena on 24 September followed by The SSE Arena Belfast on 25 September.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 12 th April at 10am, with VIP packages also available from Khalid’s website khalidofficial.com

Since releasing his debut hit single ‘Location’ in 2016 which went on to go quadruple platinum, Khalid has continued to cement his global status as one of music’s most promising breakout stars. Already accumulating a stellar array of awards and wins from the likes of MTV, Billboard and BET, his European tour offers his legion of loyal fans a chance to experience his latest musical offering.

Khalid recently released his new single ‘Talk’ along with the music video, self-written and produced by Disclosure, ‘Talk’ is the lead single off ‘Free Spirit’.

‘Khalid Free Spirit World Tour’ 2019 European Dates:

Monday 9th September, Hamburg Germany, Barclaycard Arena

Wednesday 11th September, Stockholm Sweden, Hovet

Friday 13th September, Oslo Norway, Spektrum

Saturday 14th September, Copenhagen Denmark, Royal Arena

Tuesday 17th September, London UK, O2 Arena

Friday 20th September, Glasgow UK, SSE Hydro

Saturday 21st September, Birmingham UK, Genting Arena

Sunday 22nd September, Leeds UK, First Direct Arena

Tuesday 24th September, Dublin Ireland, 3Arena

Wednesday 25th September, Belfast Northern Ireland, The SSE Arena

Saturday 28th September, Frankfurt Germany, Jahrhunderthalle

Sunday 29th September, Antwerp Belgium, Lotto Arena

Tuesday 1st October, Amsterdam Holland, Ziggo Dome

Wednesday 2nd October, Oberhausen Germany, Kopi Arena

Saturday 7th – Monday 9th September, Berlin, Germany Lollapalooza

Friday 4th October, Paris France, Olympia

Sunday 6th October, Luxembourg, Rockhal

Tuesday 8th October, Zurich Switzerland, Samsung Hall

Wednesday 9th October, Munich Germany, Zenith