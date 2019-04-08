KHALID IS COMING TO DUBLIN!
Dublin’s 3Arena 24 September 2019
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 12 APRIL AT 10.00AM
International multi platinum-selling artist Khalid has today announced Dublin & Belfast dates as part of his headline ‘Khalid Free Spirit World Tour’. The news follows the release of his highly anticipated new album ‘Free Spirit’, which is out now via Columbia Records and Right Hand Music Group.
The five time Grammy Award nominee is set to kick start his European tour in Germany on 9 September and will take to stage in Dublin at 3Arena on 24 September followed by The SSE Arena Belfast on 25 September.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 12th April at 10am, with VIP packages also available from Khalid’s website khalidofficial.com
Since releasing his debut hit single ‘Location’ in 2016 which went on to go quadruple platinum, Khalid has continued to cement his global status as one of music’s most promising breakout stars. Already accumulating a stellar array of awards and wins from the likes of MTV, Billboard and BET, his European tour offers his legion of loyal fans a chance to experience his latest musical offering.
Khalid recently released his new single ‘Talk’ along with the music video, self-written and produced by Disclosure, ‘Talk’ is the lead single off ‘Free Spirit’.
‘Khalid Free Spirit World Tour’ 2019 European Dates:
Monday 9th September, Hamburg Germany, Barclaycard Arena
Wednesday 11th September, Stockholm Sweden, Hovet
Friday 13th September, Oslo Norway, Spektrum
Saturday 14th September, Copenhagen Denmark, Royal Arena
Tuesday 17th September, London UK, O2 Arena
Friday 20th September, Glasgow UK, SSE Hydro
Saturday 21st September, Birmingham UK, Genting Arena
Sunday 22nd September, Leeds UK, First Direct Arena
Tuesday 24th September, Dublin Ireland, 3Arena
Wednesday 25th September, Belfast Northern Ireland, The SSE Arena
Saturday 28th September, Frankfurt Germany, Jahrhunderthalle
Sunday 29th September, Antwerp Belgium, Lotto Arena
Tuesday 1st October, Amsterdam Holland, Ziggo Dome
Wednesday 2nd October, Oberhausen Germany, Kopi Arena
Saturday 7th – Monday 9th September, Berlin, Germany Lollapalooza
Friday 4th October, Paris France, Olympia
Sunday 6th October, Luxembourg, Rockhal
Tuesday 8th October, Zurich Switzerland, Samsung Hall
Wednesday 9th October, Munich Germany, Zenith