Dan’s Playlist – Monday, April 8

MØ – ‘Pilgrim’

G Flip – ‘Drink Too Much’

Bran Van 3000 – ‘Drinkin’ In LA’

Marcus Marr – ‘High Times’

Vernon Jane – ‘Push Me’

Radiohead – ‘Paranoid Android’

Easy Star All-Stars (feat: Horace Andy) – ‘Airbag’

Rozi Plain – ‘Dark Place’

Inhaler – ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’

Fever Ray – ‘If I Had A Heart’

Apparat – ‘Heroist’

UNKLE – ‘Eye For An Eye’

Hour 2:

The Rahs – ‘Land Of The Dreamers’

The Cult – ‘She Sells Sanctuary’

Vulpynes – ‘2 Cents’

Fontaines DC – ‘Boys In The Better Land’

Wastefellow – ‘Fizzy Lifting Drinks’

Massive Attack (feat: Shara Nelson) – ‘Daydreaming’

Oranges – ‘Wah Wah Wah’

Courtney Barnett – ‘Avant Gardener’

Sal The Musician – ‘Low’

David Bowie – ‘Lazarus’

Catchers – ‘Beauty No.3’

Maverick Sabre (feat: Jorja Smith) – ‘Slow Down’

HamsandwicH – ‘Apollo’

Sun Mashene – ‘Leave This City’