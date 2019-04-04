Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, April 4
Sofi Tukker (feat: NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno)– ‘Best Friend’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Fantasy’
CSS – ‘Let’s Make Love (& Listen To Death From Above)’
Otherkin – ‘Tombstone’
Sam Fender – ‘Play God’
The Charlatans – ‘One To Another’
Hostess – ‘Planes’
M.I.A. – ‘Paper Planes’
Billie Eilish – ‘Bad Guy’
Virgin Prunes – ‘Baby Turns Blue’ (Colin Newman Remix)
Underground Lovers – ‘Starsigns’
His Father’s Voice – ‘When The Expression Breaks’
The National – ‘Terrible Love’
Susie Blue – ‘She Is’
The Doors – ‘Peace Frog’
Hour 2:
All Tvvins – ‘Build A Bridge’
Bjork – ‘Venus As A Boy’
Goldfrapp – ‘Lovely Head’
K Á R Y Y N – ‘Life Story 11 11’
Saint Sister (feat: Jafaris) – ‘Causing Trouble’ (Kormac Remix)
Tebi Rex – ‘No.1 Symbol Of Peace’
Neneh Cherry live from Geneva:
‘Black Monday’
‘Soldier’
‘Man Child’
JaXson – ‘5am’
Kormac (feat: Irvine Welsh) – ‘Another Screen’
Paul Tiernan – ‘Scratching An Itch’
HVOB – ‘Eraser’
Bantum (feat: Weisman) – ‘Already There’