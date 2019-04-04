Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, April 4

Sofi Tukker (feat: NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno)– ‘Best Friend’

Sofi Tukker – ‘Fantasy’

CSS – ‘Let’s Make Love (& Listen To Death From Above)’

Otherkin – ‘Tombstone’

Sam Fender – ‘Play God’

The Charlatans – ‘One To Another’

Hostess – ‘Planes’

M.I.A. – ‘Paper Planes’

Billie Eilish – ‘Bad Guy’

Virgin Prunes – ‘Baby Turns Blue’ (Colin Newman Remix)

Underground Lovers – ‘Starsigns’

His Father’s Voice – ‘When The Expression Breaks’

The National – ‘Terrible Love’

Susie Blue – ‘She Is’

The Doors – ‘Peace Frog’

Hour 2:

All Tvvins – ‘Build A Bridge’

Bjork – ‘Venus As A Boy’

Goldfrapp – ‘Lovely Head’

K Á R Y Y N – ‘Life Story 11 11’

Saint Sister (feat: Jafaris) – ‘Causing Trouble’ (Kormac Remix)

Tebi Rex – ‘No.1 Symbol Of Peace’

Neneh Cherry live from Geneva:

‘Black Monday’

‘Soldier’

‘Man Child’

JaXson – ‘5am’

Kormac (feat: Irvine Welsh) – ‘Another Screen’

Paul Tiernan – ‘Scratching An Itch’

HVOB – ‘Eraser’

Bantum (feat: Weisman) – ‘Already There’