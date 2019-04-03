Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, April 3
The White Stripes – ‘The Hardest Button To Button’ (Beck Remix)
The Raconteurs – ‘Sunday Driver’
The Raconteurs – ‘Steady As She Goes’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Charlie Brown’
HVOB – ‘Alaska’
Moby – ‘In This World’
Happyalone – ‘Bodybags’
DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
U2 – ‘Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses’
Fears – ‘Fabric’
Bat For Lashes – ‘Pearl’s Dream’
Doves – ‘Catch The Sun’
Hour 2:
God Knows (feat: Awir Leon) – ‘Crown’
Marxman – ‘All About Eve’
Billie Eilish – ‘You Should See Me In My Crown’
Kormac (feat: MC Little Tree) – ‘Superhero’
Kormac interview
Kormac (feat: Bajka) – ‘Wake Up’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’
Nirvana – ‘Breed’
Just Mustard – ‘Pictures’
Ealadha – ‘Bathe’
Ealadha – ‘Pyramid Song’
K Á R Y Y N – ‘Yajna’
Radiohead – ‘Subterranean Homesick Alien’