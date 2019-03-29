Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, March 28
Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’
Ten Walls – ‘Walking With Elephants’
Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’
Gorillaz (feat: Shaun Ryder) – ‘Dare’
Silverbacks – ‘Dunkirk’
Kate Tempest – ‘Lonely Daze’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Don’t Talk About It’
SON – ‘When The Light Shines Down’ (Peter Vogelaar Remix)
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
Beastie Boys – ‘Sabotage’
AE Mak live at the Eurosonic Festival
Spill Gold – ‘Dali’
Hour 2:
Mark Lanegan Band (feat: PJ Harvey) – ‘Hit The City’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
Benjamin Booker – ‘Violent Shiver’
The Claque – ‘Hush’
The Claque interview
The Claque – ‘Stray’
dEUS – ‘Instant Street’
Nilufer Yanya – ‘The Unordained’
Villagers – ‘Real Go Getter’
FIELDS – ‘Border Man’
Valerie Francis – ‘Punches’
Young Fathers – ‘Low’
7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’
U2 – ‘Alex Decends Into Hell For A Bottle Of Milk / Korova 1’
Jayda G – ‘Orca’s Reprise’