Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, March 28

Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’

Ten Walls – ‘Walking With Elephants’

Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’

Gorillaz (feat: Shaun Ryder) – ‘Dare’

Silverbacks – ‘Dunkirk’

Kate Tempest – ‘Lonely Daze’

Maverick Sabre – ‘Don’t Talk About It’

SON – ‘When The Light Shines Down’ (Peter Vogelaar Remix)

Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’

Beastie Boys – ‘Sabotage’

AE Mak live at the Eurosonic Festival

Spill Gold – ‘Dali’

Hour 2:

Mark Lanegan Band (feat: PJ Harvey) – ‘Hit The City’

Liers – ‘Universal Female’

Benjamin Booker – ‘Violent Shiver’

The Claque – ‘Hush’

The Claque interview

The Claque – ‘Stray’

dEUS – ‘Instant Street’

Nilufer Yanya – ‘The Unordained’

Villagers – ‘Real Go Getter’

FIELDS – ‘Border Man’

Valerie Francis – ‘Punches’

Young Fathers – ‘Low’

7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’

U2 – ‘Alex Decends Into Hell For A Bottle Of Milk / Korova 1’

Jayda G – ‘Orca’s Reprise’