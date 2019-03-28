Tayto Park FunFest tickets on sale TODAY!

Today, Tayto Park, Ireland’s only theme park and zoo, along with Irish music star, Nathan Carter announced that tickets for the inaugural ‘Funfest’ Family Festival at Tayto Park this June (29th & 30th) go on sale today from www.TaytoPark.ie

With a line-up of international and Irish music acts along with a host of family fun activities, Tayto Park Funfest is set to be the perfect family weekend for both adults and children to enjoy.

One of Ireland’s most popular entertainers, Nathan Carter was on hand in Tayto Park for the official FunFest ticket announcement which takes place on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June. Nathan will be a special guest on Sunday evening of FunFest playing some of his most popular hit songs with a host of entertainers from the worlds of music, circus, family entertainment, dance and art also performing across the weekend.

Speaking at the announcement, Nathan said “I’m delighted to be part of the first Fun Fest and as well as taking to the stage on Sunday 30th June I am determined to finally experience the world renowned Cu Culainn rollercoaster”.

Families can dance the afternoon away, take a ride on The Cú Chulainn and grab a bite to eat at one of the delicious street food vendors before spending the evening watching amazing music acts.

The weekend festival will host 16 Irish and International music acts on the main stage across the weekend and the big top tents will host magicians, dance acts, circus performers and much more. Tickets are priced at €55 per day and this includes entry to the park, wristbands for all attractions (as many times as you want) plus entry to Funfest. On 29th & 30th June, Tayto Park will only be open to Funfest ticket holders.

For more information and to purchase tickets log on to www.Taytopark.ie